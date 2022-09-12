Nowigence Expands Executive Leadership with the Announcement of Krishna Tammireddy as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

B2B AI SaaS technology leader in automating reading and comprehension serving students, teachers, and salespeople in all subjects and sectors aims for growth



ALBANY, NY, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Nowigence, Inc. (OTCQB: NOWG), specializing in real-time reading and comprehension of hundreds of files or articles in seconds announced the appointment of Krishna Tammireddy as CMO, reporting to the founder and CEO, Anoop Bhatia. Krishna will lead the global marketing organization and be a member of its Growth Council ( Press Announcement dated June, the 13 th , 2022 ).

Nowigence flagship product called Pluaris is the state-of-the-art, cloud-based, enterprise knowledge platform adapting to any field of content that it reads. It extracts key points to build knowledge dossiers, answers specific questions, researches large informational libraries and data lakes on preset topics to help users stay abreast on a daily basis, and discovers insights by connecting people, products, technologies, and themes continually.

Krishna has 20+ years of experience in Sales, Customer Success, Strategic Growth consulting. Krishna led sales at Telstra Mobile Gaming, EA, Cellmania & Blackberry Appstore business. He was head of Blackberry's App World and Content Marketing until 2014 and oversaw JAPAC, Middle East, and Africa. Thereafter, he was Co-Founder & Chief Business Office of Junotele. From 2018 to early 2020 he was program architect in CEO's office at Finablr, which went public on London Stock Exchange and rose to the ranking of FTSE 100 with an enterprise value of $1.5 billion. Krishna likes to mentor businesses; at 50K Ventures, a few of the startups he had initially identified (Commute & Automate) have now been acquired by unicorns Careem and Notion.

"Krishna's business growth experience and strong global connections in technology have helped scale early start-ups to become large enterprise software companies,” said Anoop Bhatia, founder and CEO of Nowigence. “In a short span of 45 days, he has moved us forward positioning us for Web 3.0.”

"I experienced the chills in my first meeting with Anoop when I heard the value proposition of Nowigence,” said Krishna. “It’s flagship AI platform called Pluaris is an advanced knowledge management platform which is gaining customer traction. My mandate is to drive rapid product adoption through strategic partnerships as we move from one knowledge community to another from ages of six and onwards.”

About Nowigence Inc.

Nowigence is an innovative software as a service (SaaS) company focused on developing and bringing to market PluarisTM — a comprehensive, ready-to-use artificial intelligence (AI) platform. Pluaris delivers the combined power of an intelligent reader and a smart search engine, analyzing public and private data sources for relevant content, in real time, on any topic and for any reason: entertainment, research, work, etc. For more information, visit the Company’s website at nowigence.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "may," "intend," "predict," "should," "would," "predict," "potential," "seem," "future," "outlook" or other similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions) that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the business combination. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from assumptions, and such differences may be material. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (ii) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; (iii) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to the Company; (iv) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company following the completion of the business combination; (v) future global, regional or local economic and market conditions, including the growth and development of the urban air mobility market; (vi) the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; (vii) the Company's ability to grow and manage future growth, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its key employees; (viii) the Company's ability to develop new products and solutions, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; (ix) the Company's ability to successfully develop its product range; (x) the effects of competition on the Company's future business; (xi) the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; (xi) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic; and (xii) those factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the heading "Risk Factors" and other documents of the Company filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company does not presently know or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release, and undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.