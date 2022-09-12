vLex and Free Law Project collaborate to support greater access to justice in the United States

Miami, Florida, United States, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new joint project has been announced to help promote access to justice in the United States by creating the first fully comprehensive collection of U.S. federal and state opinions as a free database.



Free Law Project, a nonprofit that uses software, data and advocacy to make the U.S. legal ecosystem more equitable and competitive, is building a fully audited and complete database of judges’ opinions from U.S. federal and state courts. This comprehensive and easy-to-access collection of opinions will be available to the public as a free resource, accessible on Free Law Project’s Court Listener website.

Financial and technical support for this project is being provided by vLex, an award-winning provider of research technology and global legal information. With a rich history of supporting initiatives that promote greater access to justice, vLex has most recently collaborated on a once in a generational project with Mischon de Reya, a leading international law firm, to revolutionize the dissemination of UK court judgments, making them easily accessible via The National Archives. Through vLex’s continued investment in access to justice and Free Law Project’s initiatives, the two companies aim to significantly enhance public access to the law, and improve resources for researchers and practitioners in the U.S. and internationally.

“We are proud to be using our technology and knowledge of data to make legal information more accessible in the United States. We look forward to collaborating with Free Law Project over the coming years to achieve our shared goal of providing those in the U.S. and around the world with intuitive and equal access to the law.” — Masoud Gerami, Managing Director, vLex Global Markets.

“We are thrilled to be working with vLex on this vital project for American democracy. Case law is the bedrock upon which our justice system is built, and it’s unconscionable that such a resource is not already openly available to journalists, organizations, litigants, and the public. We have been working to build this resource since our founding in 2010. Working with vLex is going to be the key to getting it done.” — Michael Lissner, Executive Director, Free Law Project.

vLex is a leading provider of award-winning technology and global legal information, providing access to comprehensive primary and secondary collections from over 100 countries, on one intelligent research platform. Founded over 20 years ago, vLex provides a cutting-edge service for thousands of lawyers, law firms, government departments, and law schools around the world. With a team of over 200 lawyers, engineers, commercial executives, and editorial experts, vLex strives to deliver bespoke technology that enhances research and the connectivity of millions of editorially enriched legal documents.

