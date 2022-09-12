UPDATE -- Aunalytics to Participate at Multiple Financial Services Events in September, Demonstrating How Advanced, AI-Driven Analytics Can Help Mid-Market Institutions Increase Their Competitive Position

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data management and analytics company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for mid-market businesses, announced today it will participate in five financial services conferences in September. The company will showcase its Daybreak™ for Financial Services advanced data analytics solution and demonstrate how midmarket banks and credit unions can use artificial intelligence (AI)-powered data analytics to gain valuable customer and member intelligence to compete more effectively and strengthen their regional position.



September events include:

Daybreak for Financial Services enables midsize financial institutions to gain customer intelligence and grow their lifetime value, predict churn, determine which products to introduce to customers and when, based upon deep learning models that are informed by data. Built from the ground up, Daybreak for Financial Services is a cloud-native data platform that enables users to focus on critical business outcomes. The solution seamlessly integrates and cleanses data for accuracy, ensures data governance, and employs artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) driven analytics to glean customer intelligence and timely actionable insights that drive strategic value.

“Customers expect personalized interactions with the companies they do business with, and mid-market banks in particular are accustomed to providing ‘white glove service’ to set themselves apart from their larger counterparts,” said Ryan Wilson, vice president, Client Relationships, Aunalytics. “The key to greater personalization in today’s digital world, however, is artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data analytics.”

“Financial institutions generate massive amounts of data that is typically siloed across many systems, leaving it untapped for a variety of uses, such as marketing. To unlock the value of this data, it needs to be aggregated, integrated, and cleansed - a significant challenge that can be difficult and time-consuming, if not nearly impossible,” Wilson continued. “But with the emergence of new business models that couple talent with technology, mid-market banks can afford to take advantage of these tools to increase their competitive position. We look forward to meeting with bankers and credit unions at multiple events in September, and showing how Daybreak for Financial Services can help them compete more effectively.”

Aunalytics is a leading data management and analytics company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for mid-sized businesses and enterprises. Selected for the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years as one of the nation’s fastest growing companies, Aunalytics offers managed IT services and managed analytics services, private cloud services, and a private cloud-native data platform for data management and analytics. The platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI – unifying distributed data silos into a single source of truth for highly accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak ™ industry intelligent data mart, combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform, provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI for accurate mission-critical insights. To solve the talent gap that so many mid-sized businesses and enterprises located in secondary markets face, Aunalytics’ side-by-side digital transformation model provides the technical talent needed for data management and analytics success in addition to its innovative technologies and tools. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at http://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn .