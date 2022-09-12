Pathway Health Announces Retirement of Chief Operating Officer and Executive Promotion

LAKE ELMO, Minn., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathway Health, a leading post-acute consulting services, interim management and education company, announced today that effective December 31, 2022, Donna Webb, Chief Operating Officer, will retire from the company after 25 years of service. She has assumed the new role of Chief Operating Officer Emeritus and will play an integral leadership role in the organization until her retirement. Consistent with the company’s succession plan, Lisa A. Thomson, former Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, has assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer effective immediately.



A dynamic and highly-regarded industry leader, Donna joined Pathway Health in 1997 and has held several leadership roles throughout her tenure. Donna has also served as a clinical leader on a national level for Volunteers of America, assisting with the clinical direction, policy and procedure development, and the growth, guidance and support of the Directors of Nursing. Prior to joining Pathway Health, Donna spent over 15 years with Good Neighbor and The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society as a Director of Nursing and a Corporate Nurse Consultant. Her participatory and inclusive leadership philosophy has positively impacted her career and industry.

“On behalf of the entire Pathway Health team, I extend my deep appreciation to Donna for the unwavering support and leadership she has provided our organization throughout her years of service,” said Peter B. Schuna, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Her empathy and caring soul paired with deep knowledge have been instrumental to the success of our clients and Pathway. Donna is family and will be dearly missed at Pathway, but I am so excited to watch her next chapter in life. I truly wish her the very best.”

Schuna continued, “Lisa is an exceptional leader with decades of proven success that spans more than 30 years in the long-term care and senior living profession. In her previous role as Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, she played an integral role in positioning Pathway Health to be a leader within our market. As Chief Operating Officer, I am excited to have Lisa’s passion help me guide our company into the future. I am confident that Lisa will continue to drive operational performance and help accelerate the execution of our strategy.”

Lisa is a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator, Health Services Executive™, Certified INTERACT Master Trainer and a nationally-recognized thought leader in the post-acute care continuum. She was promoted to Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer in 2014 and worked closely with industry leaders, providers and professional associations in identifying health care initiatives, regulatory changes and challenges affecting the health care continuum.

Pathway Health offers expert consulting services, strategic technology implementation and education solutions for the post-acute care continuum. Pathway Health holds the exclusive, global training license with Florida Atlantic University and provides high-quality training, education and consulting services to the post-acute providers using the Interventions to Reduce Acute Care Transfers (INTERACT 4.5) Quality Improvement Program (QIP). Since 1997, Pathway Health has been keeping a pulse on industry clinical, regulatory, quality and reimbursement trends to keep clients on the path to success. Learn more at pathwayhealth.com.

