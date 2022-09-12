Avid Hires New Leader for Audio & Music Solutions to Accelerate Subscription Business and Music Market Expansion

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) today announced the appointment of music and media technology executive David Toomey to Senior Vice President & General Manager of Audio & Music Solutions. David was selected for his exceptional track record and reputation of successful operations leadership of subscription businesses, digital commerce platforms and digital go-to-market strategies, making major contributions to leading music recording labels, technology providers and their renowned clients during the last 20 years of disruption and transformation across the media & entertainment and music industries.

David Toomey joins Avid following six years with creative software tools and digital experiences provider Adobe Inc., most recently serving as Senior Practice Director for Media & Entertainment and Telco markets. At Adobe, he led his organization to achieve consistent year-over-year channel revenue growth, as well as executing several of that company’s largest deals and partnerships with major media enterprises.

Previously, serving as Senior Vice President of Operations for Warner Music Group, David led operations for hundreds of global recording artist brand websites and artist ecommerce sites. Earlier, as Sony Music Entertainment’s Vice President of International Marketing, he devised and ran global marketing campaigns for numerous marquee recording artist brands including Celine Dion, John Mayer, Wyclef Jean and others.

As part of this executive transition, former Audio & Music Solutions General Manager Dana Ruzicka has moved on from Avid after many years of dedicated service with the deep gratitude and appreciation of Team Avid.

Jeff Rosica, Avid’s CEO & President, said, “Avid has a clear vision to do more to enrich the lives of audio professionals and aspiring music creators who are working hard at home, in studios and on the road to realize their goals and earn the recognition they deserve. Surrounding our core competency in media creation and media management technology with David’s crucial digital go-to-market skills, plus his innate knowledge of the music industry, will let Avid go further and go faster to empower more creators and accelerate the company’s strategic growth plans for our Audio & Music Solutions business area.”

David Toomey, Avid’s Senior Vice President & General Manager of Audio & Music Solutions, said, “I’ve seen the influence of Avid’s technologies on accomplished artists and their teams and its presence in settings everywhere throughout my career in the music industry. It’s an exciting time to be joining Avid. As we continue the company’s progress in subscription delivery, seamless customer experiences and high-impact innovation, we’ll more effectively provide many more people with their essential engines for creativity and professional achievement, and for enterprises or organizations to deliver on their objectives.”

Avid’s audio and music operation produces software tools, integrated solutions, and digital services for music production and notation, audio post production for film and television, and sound for live performances. Flagship products include the Pro Tools® digital audio workstation software, the creative tool of choice for hundreds of thousands of users from students to the world’s most accomplished musicians and largest media companies.

