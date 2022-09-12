Security National Life Announces “Green” Updates to Their Corporate Campus

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security National Life Insurance Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ-SNFCA) is pleased to announce an initiative to expand their Corporate Social Responsibility goals and assist in the local water conservation. As the Company has built their corporate campus in Salt Lake City they have made great efforts to construct an environmentally sound development that utilizes the most efficient building practices.



In the planning phase of the development the company chose to add intelligent building systems and build offerings to encourage employees to take advantage of more green modes of transportation.

Most recently, the Company chose to utilize a low water landscape plan to lessen the ecological footprint of the development. In doing so, they revamped the landscape plan and removed approximately 12,000 square feet of grass in the common space. By doing so, the company projects to save hundreds of thousands of gallons of water yearly. This change comes at a time where the region is facing drought conditions and many communities have turned to landscaping to lessen those negative impacts on the area.

Scott Quist, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors for Security National Financial Corporation stated, “Being good stewards of our environment is important to Security National and its employees. The costs borne by the company is substantial, but we believe it’s a vital part of making smart decisions for our community. This drought that we all face puts us in dire situations and Security National will do its part to help our region as we all endeavor to execute on a strong environmental plan.”

