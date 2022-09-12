Empire Management Group, Inc. Awarded for Its Services for Better Communication and Assistance for Their Communities

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For most people, their neighborhood is an important part of their lives. It's where they grow up, where they spend time with friends and family, and where they come back to again and again. If you live in a community with its rules, regulations, and governing body, you likely know that there's a board or some other management company that keeps things running smoothly.

Licensed community association management (LCAM) professionals traditionally specialize in helping residential communities manage common areas, such as pools, green spaces, and roads, while keeping costs under control and ensuring they remain safe and enjoyable places to live. As a non-profit organization with strong support from your neighbors, your community association will be well-positioned to hire a CAM company to take over day-to-day operations from your volunteers who have been handling them up until now.

Your community association is on the verge of an exciting transformation. Your board members and neighbors are coming together to improve their neighborhoods, seeing tangible results as new homes and residents continue to move in. As a result, the association's members seem to have renewed pride as residents adapt to post-pandemic life.

A Community association management company serves as a third party to help manage the needs of community associations whether it's a homeowner's association, a condominium, a commercial property, multifamily, or a community being built by a developer. These companies typically handle an association's marketing, financial, and accounting services, maintenance operations, and human resources. This blog post will explore what makes a CAM different from a traditional management company and why you might consider using one in your community.

Empire Management Group goes beyond the traditional services offered by management companies. The company is a local and family owned and a client-focused community association management company with 30 years of experience in Central Florida. The company was founded to handle all residential and commercial property management services. Their scope of services and expertise include developer, homeowner association and condominium association management, as well as specialized accounting services. Excellent client customer service is their number one priority, proven by the best customer loyalty in the industry.

Empire Management Group, Inc. aka EMG is based in Orlando in Central Florida, serving coast to coast in the State. The company has had massive growth since its present CEO took over the company about seven years ago and is expanding across the State. Empire Management Group is a family owned, operated, and managed company dedicated to its employees and customers. Over the last couple of years, Empire Management Group CEO's Jose Ramon Riestra Jr. was awarded Top CEO 2020 in Central Florida alongside other major company CEOs. Then a 40 under 40 for Florida in 2022.

Empire Management Group has been awarded in 2022 as a top 100 private company in size and top 50 fasted growing company in Central Florida, and one of our area's largest minority-owned businesses, seven years in a row 2016-2022 Reader's Choice Management Company in Florida for the Florida Community Association Journal, and one of Central Florida's Top Places for work since 2016 through 2022.

