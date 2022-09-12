Legacy Education Alliance Announces the Relaunch of Its Live and Online Event Business, Addition of Short-Term Vacation Rental Education and Relationship With Brian Page

CAPE CORAL, FL, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: LEAI) has released a presentation highlighting the relaunch of its Live Events business, including its relationships with short-term vacation rental experts Jerry Conti and Brian Page.

Over the last 20 years, Page has worked with such heavyweights as Grant Cardone, Tai Lopez, and Kevin Harington, and is best known as the creator of the BNB Formula, the world's #1 best-selling Airbnb™ coaching program with over 25,000 students in 47 countries. Having built an empire of passive income that allows him the freedom that most people crave, Page is dedicated to sharing his secrets with the Legacy Education network. Legacy Education's database includes over five million students globally, with over $250M in U.S. revenue generated from over 50,000 students between 2016 and 2019.

Barry Kostiner, Chairman and CEO of Legacy Education, remarked, “Legacy Education has been working with Jerry Conti to lead and relaunch its live events business. Several top performing speakers and mentors from Legacy Education’s 25-year history have signed up to rejoin in Legacy Education’s multi-city virtual and live event tour expected to commence in the 4th quarter of this year. Not only is Legacy Education bringing back its best and brightest talent, but is also developing partnerships with some of the industry’s top performing experts in real estate, trading, crypto and bio-hacking education.”

Jerry Conti commented, “It is an honor to bring my relationship to Legacy Education with author, speaker, and passive income expert Brian Page. Brian knows what it takes for anyone, regardless of position or industry, to work less, earn more, and live free, as shared in his latest book, “Don’t Start a Side Hustle!”, slated to be released on Oct. 18, 2022 via HarperCollins Leadership.

I couldn’t be more pleased and excited to access the best and brightest of Legacy Education’s network of over 100 speakers, trainers, and mentors to re-establish Legacy Education’s industry leadership in live events and education. Legacy Education’s platform, built over the last 26 years, provides a depth of resources that even the largest content creators and top speakers in the live event industry don’t have. Recently, we have seen explosive growth in the demand for inspiration and education on how to be an entrepreneur, generate passive income, and enter new markets like short-term vacation rentals, crypto currencies and NFTs. It is an incredible opportunity to breathe life back into a powerful platform and diverse suite of products, to then build further with the latest digital technology and new content.”

Andrew McDonald, Vice President of Legacy, remarked, “Hybrid events, both in person and virtual, have exploded since Covid. Now, more than ever, people are seeking inspiration and to connect. Dynamic speakers such as Tony Robbins and Grant Cardone have bigger audiences and revenues than before Covid. By getting some of the best of the Legacy Education network re-engaged and partnering with groundbreaking new talent like Brian Page, as well as expanding our core real estate, entrepreneurship and investment education offerings to include short-term vacation rental strategies, crypto, trading and biohacking, we are poised to return Legacy Education to its dominant role in the industry. Brian Page’s success is an inspiration as to what can be accomplished in this industry, as he has independently built an investment education business that is in the top tier of customer satisfaction and profitability. We are inspired by the opportunity to leverage our technology platform, business model, marketing strategy, and deep relationships to lead Legacy Education far beyond its previous peaks.”

Barry Kostiner added, “We are delighted to have Jerry join Legacy. He is a gifted and inspiring entrepreneur who shares our vision of transforming and expanding Legacy Education. We are engaged in rebuilding our live and virtual events focused on real estate investments education and training, in addition to Legacy Degree, our accredited online degree completion program.

We believe the live events business is a rapidly growing juggernaut, and highly profitable with the proper integration of enhanced online virtual delivery tools and live streaming. Many people are pursuing financial success and prioritizing personal and professional development; they are increasingly wanting more than what is offered through traditional education and career paths. We are confident that Legacy Education has resources and infrastructure that go beyond many of the most successful participants in the industry, and we are well positioned to combine the re-engagement of some of our top performers with powerful new partnerships with industry leading talent to carry Legacy Education far beyond its history of success.

We believe that LEAI is embarking on a trajectory to become a substantial player in education – both entrepreneurial education and degree completion – resulting in impacting the world as well as benefiting our investors who have put their faith in our vision and team.

We believe in building businesses that have a clear path to providing not only valuable services that positively impact society, but also profitability. The EdTech world is led by companies that we believe do not meet these criteria. We are committed to delivering value to our students, investors, employees and communities.”

Investor Relations Contact:

Barry Kostiner

(239) 542-0643

info@legacyea.com

Corporate Website: www.legacyeducationalliance.com

Education Website: www.legacyeducation.com

About Legacy Education Alliance Inc.

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: LEAI) provides accredited online degree completion programs and practical, high-quality, and value-based educational training on personal finance, entrepreneurship, trading and real estate investing strategies and techniques. Legacy Education has transitioned to focusing on impactful investing and providing education and career resources to meet growing needs, in addition to serving and growing its customer community established over 25 years.

