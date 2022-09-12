Mansfield Cosmetic Surgery Center Is Offering the Cynosure ICON IPL Photofacial Treatment In the DFW Metro Area

Mansfield, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mansfield, Texas -

The Medical Spa at Mansfield Cosmetic Surgery Center is offering its clients the benefits of the Cynosure ICON Aesthetic Laser System, a cutting-edge technology based on Intense Pulse Light (IPL) therapy.

IPL, aka Photofacial or photo rejuvenation, is a skin treatment that reduces the visible signs of aging skin and sun damage by removing age spots, brown spots, freckles, pigmented irregularities, diffuse redness, small blood vessels, vascular lesions, and rosacea. With repeated treatments, IPL can also improve active acne disease and acne scarring. The treatment targets the face, neck, décolleté, arms, and the back of the hands.

The Cynosure ICON Aesthetic Laser System is the industry-standard technology used by aestheticians all over the country to administer IPL therapy. The system comprises sophisticated computer-controlled individual MaxG and MaxY handpieces that can deliver precise and controlled light pulses to the patient’s skin. The light pulses have specific wavelengths that target the brown or red pigmented lesions of the skin.

The clinic’s director Dr. Michael L. Thornton talks about the convenience and effectiveness of the Cynosure ICON IPL Photofacial procedure by saying, “The IPL Photofacial treatment is a great way to improve the tone, color, brightness, and overall texture of your skin. The short procedure doesn’t require surgery, causes minimal discomfort, and requires nearly no downtime as you can go back to your schedule in just 24 to 48 hours. IPL treatments stimulate collagen growth in the dermis leading to improved skin texture and an improvement in common skin complaints related to aging, such as fine lines, sunspots, redness, and dull skin. Though IPL does not specifically tighten the loose areas of your skin, following the procedure you will notice that your skin feels rejuvenated, looks brighter, and has a newfound youthful glow. If you feel that your skin suffers from any of the conditions or is showing obvious signs of aging, give us a call, and we can schedule a consultation to determine whether the Cynosure ICON IPL Photofacial procedure is right for you.”

Dr. Thornton adds that IPL Photofacial treatments may generally cause mild discomfort. However, the Cynosure ICON IPL system actively cools the laser tip at the skin surface with its Chill Tip technology. The clinic’s technicians will also apply a topical cool gel to aid in the safe dispersion of the light energy to the skin surface. This considerably reduces any discomfort felt during the treatment. Patients have reported that the discomfort feels like the small snap of a rubber band on the skin.

After the therapy, the patient’s skin will appear pink and will feel like it has suffered a mild sunburn along with a warm sensation. This is normal and it resolves within a few hours, although some redness may last for several days. Over the next several days, areas of skin pigment will darken and rise to the surface like coffee grounds or peppered appearance and simply flake off.

Dr. Michael Thornton recommends a gap of 4 to 6 weeks between consecutive IPL treatments to allow the body’s natural cells to turn over and recover from previous treatments. Following the IPL treatment, it is advised to keep the treated area moisturized and hydrated using a topical moisturizer. Cleansing and washing one’s face with warm water will hydrate the skin and assist in the exfoliation process of topical skin cells. Patients are also advised to avoid the sunlight for several weeks and to only leave the house with a healthy application of sunscreen. In addition, the patient must reduce the urge to pick, scratch, or mechanically exfoliate the skin following the IPL treatment.

Mansfield, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Dallas residents can contact Mansfield Cosmetic Surgery Center at (817) 477-9000 to schedule an appointment. Apart from photo rejuvenation, Mansfield Cosmetic Surgery Center also offers a range of other cosmetic surgery procedures, including facial plastic surgery, breast cosmetic surgery, body and buttock contouring, SculpSure® non-invasive fat reduction, male cosmetic surgery, and other non-surgical aesthetic procedures.

