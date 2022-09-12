Celsion Corporation Presentation Time at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference Changed to 4:30 p.m. ET on September 13

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage drug development company, announces that Dr. Corinne Le Goff, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. The presentation will available live and on-demand here.



As previously announced, the conference will be held September 12-14 with in-person participation at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Dr. Le Goff is also available for in-person meetings at the conference.

About Celsion Corporation

Celsion is a fully integrated, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative cancer treatments, including immunotherapies and DNA-based therapies, and a platform for the development of nucleic acid vaccines currently focused on SARS-CoV-2. The company’s product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer. Celsion also has two feasibility-stage platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and other anticancer DNA or RNA therapies. Both are novel synthetic, non-viral vectors with demonstrated capability in nucleic acid cellular transfection. For more information on Celsion, visit www.celsion.com.

Celsion Investor Contact

Jeffrey W. Church

Executive Vice President and CFO

609-482-2455

jchurch@celsion.com

# # #