Knowledge AI in Jordan is awarded GroJo incentives for advanced technology

Stockholm, 13 September 2022 – Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto”) announces that its education subsidiary Knowledge AI Inc. (“KAIT”) has been granted GroJo award by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship in Jordan and the World Bank and is provided subsidies of 50% of workers’ compensation for six months.





“This award is a recognition of our technology and outlook. Since most of our software development team is based in Jordan, this is going to help us recruit more talents as it is a prestigious award for promising companies,” says Joonhee Won, CEO of Anoto.

For further information, please contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO, Anoto Group AB (publ)

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, SE-116 74 Stockholm

This information is information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 13 September 2022 at 08:00 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

