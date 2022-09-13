Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 36

English Danish

Company announcement no. 30

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 36, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 1,146,000 92,078,602 05 September 2022 22,000 83.34 1,833,480 06 September 2022 21,000 84.05 1,765,050 07 September 2022 23,000 83.16 1,912,680 08 September 2022 20,000 85.63 1,712,600 09 September 2022 20,000 87.91 1,758,200 Total week 36 106,000 8,982,010 Total accumulated 1,252,000 101,060,612

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1.455.697 treasury shares, equal to 1,18 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations





