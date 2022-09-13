Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 36

Company announcement no. 30

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 36, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement1,146,000    92,078,602
05 September 2022 22,000  83.34  1,833,480
06 September 2022 21,000  84.05  1,765,050
07 September 2022 23,000  83.16  1,912,680
08 September 2022 20,000  85.63  1,712,600
09 September 2022 20,000  87.91  1,758,200
Total week 36 106,000   8,982,010
Total accumulated 1,252,000 101,060,612

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1.455.697 treasury shares, equal to 1,18 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations


