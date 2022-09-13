DNA Plc: Change in the Board of Directors

English Finnish

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 10:00 am EEST





The Chair of DNA Plc’s Board of Directors changes. Jukka Leinonen will leave his position in the company’s Board of Directors on 13 September 2022. DNA's sole shareowner has decided on 13 September 2022 to choose Petter-Børre Furberg as the new Chair of the Board of Directors without holding an Extraordinary General Meeting.

Jukka Leinonen retired from his post as the Head of Telenor Group’s Nordics operations (EVP Nordic Cluster) on 30 June 2022 but until now he has continued as the Chair of DNA’s Board of Directors.

“I thank Jukka for his fantastic work for DNA. His contribution over the years has been remarkable, first as the leader of the company’s corporate business, then as a long-term CEO and for the past year as the Chair of the Board of Directors. During his tenure DNA has grown into a strong, successful company a particular strength of which is a working culture based on trust and freedom. During the last years DNA has grown its market share as a provider of mobile communications services and risen to be the market leader in fixed broadband services with an annual turnover of nearly a billion euros”, comments DNA’s CEO Jussi Tolvanen.

Petter-Børre Furberg, who until now has been leading Telenor Norway’s operations, has been nominated as the new Head of Telenor Nordics. As a part of his new role, he will take over the position as the Chair of DNA’s Board of Directors.