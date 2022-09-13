English Finnish

Uponor Corporation, Stock exchange release, 13 September 2022

Record and payment dates for Uponor Corporation’s second dividend instalment for the financial year 2021

In the Annual General Meeting of Uponor Corporation held on 15 March 2022, it was resolved that a dividend of €0.67 per share be distributed for the financial year 2021 in two instalments. The first instalment of €0.33 per share was paid in March 2022. It was resolved in the Annual General Meeting that the second instalment will be paid in September and Uponor Corporation’s Board of Directors will decide on the payment date in its meeting in September.

The Board of Directors have today decided that the dividend record date for the second instalment will be 15 September 2022 and the second instalment of €0.34 per share will be paid out on 22 September 2022.

