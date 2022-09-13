The Global Home Textile Retail Market is expected to grow by $ 57.58 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Textile Retail Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445309/?utm_source=GNW

03% during the forecast period. Our report on the home textile retail market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization, increased consumer spending on home renovation and household furnishing, and the growing construction industry globally.

The home textile retail market analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The home textile retail market is segmented as below:

By Product

• BBO

• Bath linen

• Carpets and rugs

• Upholstery

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the distribution channel expansion strategy by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the home textile retail market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in demand for eco-friendly home textile products and personalization and customization of home textile products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the home textile retail market covers the following areas:

• Home textile retail market sizing

• Home textile retail market forecast

• Home textile retail market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading home textile retail market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Ashcomm LLC, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kohls Corp., Lowes Companies Inc., Penney OpCo LLC, RALPH LAUREN MEDIA LLC, Restoration Hardware Inc., Shenzhen Fuanna Household Products Co. Ltd., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Target Corp, The Home Depot Inc., The Kroger Co., The TJX Companies Inc., Trident Ltd., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., Welspun Group, and Williams Sonoma Inc. Also, the home textile retail market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445309/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________