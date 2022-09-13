The Global Packaged Sprouts Market is expected to grow by $ 2.54 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.69% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Packaged Sprouts Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394513/?utm_source=GNW

69% during the forecast period. Our report on the packaged sprouts market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing prominence of organized retailing, health benefits from the consumption of sprouts, and the rising disposable income of consumers.

The packaged sprouts market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The packaged sprouts market is segmented as below:

By Product

• beans sprouts

• brussels sprouts

• alfalfa sprouts



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising popularity of the vegan diet as one of the prime reasons driving the packaged sprouts market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing influence of online retailing and clean labeling will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on packaged sprouts market covers the following areas:

• Packaged sprouts market sizing

• Packaged sprouts market forecast

• Packaged sprouts market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading packaged sprouts market vendors that include Fuji Natural Foods, Jonathan Sprouts, Narita foods Co. Ltd., Ocean Mist Farms, Pulmuone Foods USA, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., and T.van der Plas B.V. Also, the packaged sprouts market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

