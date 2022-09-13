Hyperscale Edge Computing Market worth USD 25 Bn by 2030, Predicts Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The hyperscale edge computing market is expected to cross a valuation of USD 25 billion by 2030, according to latest research study by Global Market Insights Inc . A major upsurge in the adoption of HPC (high-performance computing) is among the prominent factors bolstering the industry growth. According to data from OSS One Stop Systems, in June 2020, over 54% of HPC data was processed at the edge. Industries leverage HPC solutions to solve business problems, the report claims. They can help business organizations identify the right storage solutions, improve the security of network infrastructure, and optimize cloud applications.

Strong demand for high-performance operating systems

The software segment surpassed USD 630 million in 2021 on account of robust demand for high-performance operating systems and computing platforms across enterprises. This software component comprises edge operating systems and platforms to boost the computing capabilities of hyperscale edge data centers.

Favorable attributes of the edge computing approach in enterprises segment

The large enterprises segment in hyperscale edge computing market will account for a significant industry share by 2030, as per the report. The rapid acceptance of the edge computing approach is due to its associated benefits, including the reduction of data that needs to be processed in centralized locations including the cloud. This factor can reduce latency and costs. It also can improve the security and privacy of sensitive data in edge devices, contributing to its popularity among these enterprises.





Rising need for edge computing to boost AR/VR experiences

The AR/VR industry amongst these held over 10% of the hyperscale edge computing market share in 2021. Hyperscale edge computing devices can provide high-end AR and VR experiences through the utilization of edge computing capabilities. This results in low latency with high graphical performance. According to Microsoft, the adoption of 3D based on AI deep learning in AR or VR can improve customer satisfaction by 27%, thus contributing to segmental expansion.

Retail to emerge as a prominent end-user of hyperscale edge computing services

The retail industry will depict a CAGR of nearly 30% through 2030. Hyperscale edge computing networks can help retailers create a virtual desktop that can imitate the configuration and specification of dedicated desktops to support varied technology applications. Retail companies such as Zara, for example, deployed edge computing architecture to transform their business.

MEA to serve as a key hub for industry players

Regionally, the Middle East and Africa hyperscale edge computing market will attain gains of about 20% through 2030, driven by the escalating investment in data centers. According to the State of the Data Center Report 2021, the MEA countries collectively invested nearly USD 6.55 billion in 2021 and further aim to invest around USD 12.19 billion by 2027. This rapid infrastructural development will drive the installation of hyperscale edge computing data centers in the region.

Service expansions to remain a key strategy

The strategic hyperscale edge computing market landscape consists of companies such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Cisco Systems, Inc., Google, LLC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, and SAP SE, among others. These industry participants are coming up with new service launches to expand their industry presence.

