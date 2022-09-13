The Global Metal Detector Market is expected to grow by $ 175.73 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Detector Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377518/?utm_source=GNW

2% during the forecast period. Our report on the metal detector market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological innovations and features, increase in adoption of treasure mining as a hobby, and the development of infrastructure.

The metal detector market analysis includes the product and application segments and geographic landscape.



The metal detector market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Walk-through

• Handheld

• Ground search



By Application

• Security

• Hobby



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies an increase in the adoption of metal detectors in residential areas as one of the prime reasons driving the metal detector market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing focus on the development of innovative products and the rise in worldwide conflicts will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the metal detector market covers the following areas:

• Metal detector market sizing

• Metal detector market forecast

• Metal detector market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metal detector market vendors that include Advanced Packaging Machinery Ltd., Bounty Hunter, Codan Ltd, Costruzioni Elettroniche Industriali Automatismi SpA, Crawfords Metal Detectors, Dongguan Juzheng Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Elektral AS, Garrett Electronics Inc., Kodex Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., Metal Detectors Inc., Nokta Makro Metal Detectors, OSI Systems Inc., Pirate Electronics Ltd., Quest Metal Detectors, The Tamis Corp., View Systems Inc., WIPOTEC OCS GmbH, XP Metal Detectors, and Zorpro Inc. Also, the metal detector market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



