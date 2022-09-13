The Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market is expected to grow by $ 51.79 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.93% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05284837/?utm_source=GNW

79 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.93% during the forecast period. Our report on the online beauty and personal care products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in penetration of Internet and smart gadgets, the availability of bundled pricing and occasional and specialized discounts, and convenient digital payment options.

The online beauty and personal care products market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The online beauty and personal care products market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Skincare products

• Hair care products

• Color cosmetics

• Fragrances

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies hassle-free and one-day or two-day delivery as one of the prime reasons driving the online beauty and personal care products market growth during the next few years. Also, expansion of distribution channels and adoption of omnichannel strategy and emergence of social media marketing of beauty products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the online beauty and personal care products market covers the following areas:

• Online beauty and personal care products market sizing

• Online beauty and personal care products market forecast

• Online beauty and personal care products market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online beauty and personal care products market vendors that include Amorepacific Group Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Church and Dwight Co. Inc, Clarins Sdn Bhd, Coty Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LOreal SA, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., Mary Kay Inc., maxingvest AG, Natura and CO Holding S.A., Oriflame Holding AG, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. Also, the online beauty and personal care products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



