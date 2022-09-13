The Global Magnesium Oxide Market is expected to grow by $ 1.18 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Magnesium Oxide Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166477/?utm_source=GNW

22% during the forecast period. Our report on the magnesium oxide market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing steel production, growing demand from the construction industry, and growing demand from the animal feed industry.

The magnesium oxide market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The magnesium oxide market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Refractories

• Construction

• Agriculture

• Chemical

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the consolidation of China’s magnesia industry as one of the prime reasons driving the magnesium oxide market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing research scope for magnesium oxide in toxic gas treatment and increasing adoption of magnesium oxide in water treatment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the magnesium oxide market covers the following areas:

• Magnesium oxide market sizing

• Magnesium oxide market forecast

• Magnesium oxide market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading magnesium oxide market vendors that include Air Water Inc., Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH & Co. KGaA, GRECIAN MAGNESITE SA, Hartley Haicheng Magnesite Co. Ltd, HOLY MAGNESIUM INDUSTRY DASHIQIAO CO. LTD, Imerys S.A., Industrias Penoles SAB de CV, ICL Group Ltd, Konoshima Chemical Co. Ltd., Lehmann and Voss and Co. KG, Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Group, Magnesitas Navarras SA, Martin Marietta Materials Inc., Nedmag BV, Noah Chemicals INC., Premier Magnesia LLC, Rauschert GmbH, RHI Magnesita GmbH, and Baymag Inc. Also, the magnesium oxide market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

