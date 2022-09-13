The Global Online Dating Services Market is expected to grow by $ 2.19 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Dating Services Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136828/?utm_source=GNW

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the online dating services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for online from developing nations, the advantages of online dating services, and reduced time and stress searching.

The online dating services market analysis includes the type and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The online dating services market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Casual

• Socialize

• Marriage



By End-user

• Advertising

• Subscription



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing number of users subscribing as one of the prime reasons driving the online dating services market growth during the next few years. Also, measures to cut down on fake profiles and increasing safety measures and increasing features and descriptions in online dating services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online dating services market vendors that include Badoo, Bumble Inc, Coffee Meets Bagel, eHarmony Inc., Elitemate.com LLC, Grindr LLC, HAPPN, HER, Love Group Global Ltd., Match Group, RSVP.COM.AU Pty Ltd., Spark Networks SE, Tastebuds Media Ltd., and The Meet Group, Inc. Also, the online dating services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

