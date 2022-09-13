The Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market is expected to grow by $ 577.26 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05126616/?utm_source=GNW

15% during the forecast period. Our report on the distributed fiber optic sensing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by surging demand for the infrastructure sector, high tolerance to high temperatures, and migration from copper to optic fibers.

The distributed fiber optic sensing market analysis includes application, end-user segment, and geographic landscape.



The distributed fiber optic sensing market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Temperature sensing

• Acoustic sensing

• Others



By End-user

• Oil and gas

• Power and utility

• Civil engineering

• Safety and Security



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for data analysis as one of the prime reasons driving the distributed fiber optic sensing market growth during the next few years. Also, market strategies by vendors and public awareness, and industrial modernization will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading distributed fiber optic sensing market vendors that include AFL Telecommunications GmbH, AP Sensing GmbH, Bandweaver, Brugg Kabel AG, Corning Inc., DarkPulse Inc., Halliburton Co., Intelligent Fiber Optic Systems Corp., Luna Innovations Inc., MAKAI OCEAN ENGINEERING, NP Photonics, OFS Fitel LLC, Omnisens SA, QinetiQ Group Plc, Schlumberger Ltd., Silixa Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., wenglor sensoric electronic devices GmbH, Yokogawa Electric Corp., and Ziebel. Also, the distributed fiber optic sensing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

