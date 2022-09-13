The Global Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market is expected to grow by $ 3.46 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05096228/?utm_source=GNW

13% during the forecast period. Our report on the protective motorbike riding gear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of road accidents, growing focus on innovations in protective motorbike riding gears, and regulatory mandates for using motorcycle helmets.

The protective motorbike riding gear market analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The protective motorbike riding gear market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Helmets

• Apparels

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing online purchase of protective motorbike riding gear as one of the prime reasons driving the protective motorbike riding gear market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of smart helmets and the introduction of lightweight helmets will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the protective motorbike riding gear market covers the following areas:

• Protective motorbike riding gear market sizing

• Protective motorbike riding gear market forecast

• Protective motorbike riding gear market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading protective motorbike riding gear market vendors that include Belstaff International Ltd., Caberg Spa, Dainese Spa, Davies Odell Ltd., FLY Racing, Fox Racing Inc., Leatt Corp., LeMans Corp., REVIT Sport International B.V., RYNOX GEARS, Schuberth GmbH, SCOTT Sports SA, Sena Technologies Inc., SHOEI Co. Ltd., Shot Race Gear USA, Spidi Sport Srl, SULLIVANS Inc., and ZEUS MOTORCYCLE GEAR. Also, the protective motorbike riding gear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

