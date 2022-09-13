English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 with subsequent amendment, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 13H, 32G og 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN



Series Currency Coupon Maturity IT/RF* DK0009540395 13H DKK 1.00% 01.04.2024 IT





ISIN



Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF* DK0009539892 32H DKK Cibor3 + interest rate spread 01.04.2026 RF DK0009539975 32H DKK Cibor3 + interest rate spread 01.04.2026 RF DK0009540049 32H DKK Cibor3 + 55 bp. 01.04.2026 RF DK0009540205 32G DKK Cibor3 + interest rate spread 01.04.2026 RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment