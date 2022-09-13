Global Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Diagnostic Procedures Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global circulating tumor cell (CTC) diagnostics market is projected to reach US$ 3,656.38 million by 2028 from US$ 1,909.41 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2021-2028. The market growth is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer globally.



Health systems across the globe are witnessing a substantial increase in the prevalence of cancer. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the second-leading cause of mortality worldwide. The global cancer burden has increased to 19.3 million cases and 9.96 million cancer deaths by 2020, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).



The analysis and detection of circulating tumor cells assist in early patient diagnosis and prognosis help determine accurate treatment for the patient. The CTC diagnostics are used in various types of cancers, including prostate cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, kidney cancer, lymphomas, lung cancer, and melanoma. There has been a high demand for CTC diagnostics in recent years due to its reliability and accuracy in identifying the risk of various cancers and monitoring different cancer treatments.

Technology Insights

Based on technology, the global circulating tumor cell (CTC) diagnostics market is segmented into CTC detection and enrichment method, CTC direct detection method, and CTC analysis. In 2020, the CTC detection and enrichment method segment held the largest share of the market. However, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2021-2028.

An enrichment stage, if done properly, can enhance selectivity, sensitivity, and yield. Also, most crucially, it can cut the time taken to isolate rare circulating tumor cells to half. Therefore, various advantages offered by enrichment technique are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



Application Insights

Based on application, the global circulating tumor cell (CTC) diagnostics market is bifurcated into clinical/liquid biopsy and research. In 2020, the research segment held a larger share of the market and is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during 2021-2028. The detection of CTCs in blood samples is becoming one of the most active areas of translational cancer research. Therefore, the rising demand for new diagnostic and treatment methods for cancer is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



End-User Insights

Based on end-users, the circulating tumor cell (CTC) diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, research and academic institutes, and diagnostic centers. The research and academic institutes segment held the largest market share in 2021.

However, the same segment is expected to hold a significant market share in the market during the forecast period. The increasing research surrounding cancer diagnosis and therapeutic development, growing awareness for cancer diagnosis, and high investment from government and other enterprises are a few of the critical factors supporting the growth of the cancer research institutes segment.





Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Globally

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Diagnostic Procedures

Market Restraints

Rising Dearth of Skilled Professionals Performing Diagnostic Procedures

Market Opportunities

Untapped Potential of Emerging Economies

Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

QIAGEN

Precision Medicine Group, LLC.

Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc. (BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION)

Epic Sciences

ScreenCell

Ikonisys, Inc.

IVDiagnostics

Fluxion Biosciences Inc.

