The Global Commercial Drones Market is expected to grow by $ 23.63 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 38.46% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Drones Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04973820/?utm_source=GNW

46% during the forecast period. Our report on the commercial drones market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in applications of drones, rise in funding for UAV manufacturers, and an increase in legal acceptance of drone operations for commercial applications.

The commercial drones market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The commercial drones market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Software and services

• Hardware



By End-user

• Infrastructure

• Media and entertainment

• Public safety

• agriculture

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the new developments and launches of commercial drones as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial drones market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing number of acquisitions and partnerships and the development of lithium-metal batteries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the commercial drones market covers the following areas:

• Commercial drones market sizing

• Commercial drones market forecast

• Commercial drones market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial drones market vendors that include Aeronavics, AeroVironment Inc., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Airbus SE, DroneDeploy Inc., EHang Holdings Ltd., Holy Stone, Influential Drones, Inmarsat Global Ltd, Parrot Drones SAS, PrecisionHawk Inc, Skycatch Inc., Skydio Inc., Skydrop LLC, Teal Drones Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trimble Inc., Wi Fi Alliance, Yuneec International Co. Ltd., Zipline International Inc., and Microsoft Corp. Also, the commercial drones market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04973820/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________