North America Smart Commute Market Report 2022-2028: Increasing Trend of Mobility-as-a-Service & Adoption of Connected Last Mile Commute with IoT

The smart commute market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 13,170.74 million in 2021 to US$ 33,380.90 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2028.



A rising number of regional and organizational commuter programs are using the term "smart commute" to describe modes of transportation that qualify for awards or contribute to sustainability goals.

For instance, Westchester's Smart Commute program was created by the Westchester County Department of Public Works and Transportation to inform employers, building owners and managers, and their employees and tenants about various strategies to increase the use of transit and other alternatives to help reduce drive-alone commuting.

Moreover, The Smart Commute Initiative was created to highlight Canada's efforts to minimize traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions. This was accomplished by encouraging commuters to use carpooling, public transportation, cycling, and telework - a strategy known as transportation demand management (TDM).

Smart Commute's mandate included testing new approaches to encourage commuters to leave their cars at home and carefully monitor the results. Thus, the rising number of smart commute programs is driving the smart commute market growth.

BlaBlaCar, CommuteSmart, Enterprise Holdings Inc, Golden Concord Holdings Limited., Oakland Smart Commute, Smart Commute, and Uber Technologies Inc are among the leading companies operating in the North America smart commute market .



North America Smart Commute Market Segmentation

In 2020, the carpooling segment held the largest market share. Based on solution, the market is categorized into mobile apps, parking management, traffic management, and others.

In 2020, the mobile apps segment held the largest market share. Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into personal and enterprises.

In 2020, the enterprises segment held a larger market share.

Similarly, based on country, the market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Further, the US contributed a substantial share in 2020.

