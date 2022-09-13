Vietnam Travel & Tourism Markets, Analysis & Forecasts, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027 - Focus on Hotel Booking, Packages Holidays, Travel Insurance, Foreign Exchange, Visa Services, & Conferences

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Travel & Tourism Market, By Product/Service Offering, By Destination, By Purpose of Visit, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vietnam travel & tourism market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to the supportive government policies to encourage tourism in the country and an increasing number of attractive marketing and promotional strategies by market players. Besides, a rise in competition among market players and strong economic growth are contributing to the Vietnam travel & tourism market.



Tourism is one of Vietnam's most important revenue-generating industries, and the economy relies heavily on domestic travel to generate significant income. Consumers' disposable income has increased, allowing them to afford domestic travel. Domestic travel is expected to grow rapidly and quickly recover after pandemic due to increased domestic spending by consumers and the launch of attractive and affordable tourist packages by market players.



Local tourism can be increased by focusing on developing emerging destinations with the help of local governments, online travel agencies, hotels, and airlines. After the lockdown restrictions were lifted, outdoor tourism, which includes mountains, beaches, sunshine, and nature, was among the top choices for Vietnamese visitors. The travel and tourism industry is rapidly evolving, and with changes in international travel and vaccination requirements, the industry is expected to see growth opportunities during the forecast period.



Market players are investing in adopting the online sales platform for the consumer base by reaching a wider audience. The presence of interactive websites and mobile applications offering lucrative traveling packages to consumers and 24*7 customer support to solve customer queries is expected to drive the growth of the Vietnam travel & tourism market.

Travelers and tourists could avail customized travel plans according to their convenience, budget, and requirements. Market players are also offering the tourists to visit the tourist places virtually, make the right decisions about the places they want to visit, and choose the suitable traveling mode for the destination.



The holiday/tour packages segment is anticipated to dominate the Vietnam travel & tourism market, owing to high investments by leading authorities for the transformation of the tourist industry and ongoing infrastructure developments in the country.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Vietnam Travel & Tourism market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of Vietnam Travel & Tourism market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the Vietnam Travel & Tourism market based on product /service offering, destination, purpose of visit, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the Vietnam Travel & Tourism market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Vietnam Travel & Tourism market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Vietnam Travel & Tourism market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the Vietnam Travel & Tourism market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Vietnam Travel & Tourism market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Vietnam Travel & Tourism market.

Viet Vision Travel

Lily's Travel Agency

Hello Laos Travel

Amazing Tour Vietnam

Green Era Travel

Get Up and Go Vietnam Travel Company

Exodus Travels

Threeland Travel

Vietnam Adventure Tours

Phu Quoc Island Explorer

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Vietnam Travel & Tourism Market, By Product /Service Offering:

Ticket Reservation

Hotel Booking

Holiday/Tour Packages

Travel Insurance

Foreign Exchange

Visa Services

Conference/Trade Fair Services

Others

Vietnam Travel & Tourism Market, By Destination:

Domestic Tourist

International Tourist

Vietnam Travel & Tourism Market, By Purpose of Visit:

Business

Leisure & Recreation

Education

Medical

Social Activity

Others

Vietnam Travel & Tourism Market, By Region:

Northern

Southern

Central

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/niulia