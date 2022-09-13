Taiwan Cloud Spending and Adoption in Manufacturing Industry Report 2022 Featuring Alibaba, Amazon, Chunghwa Telecom, FET, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Nutanix, OpenStack, Taiwan Mobile, & VMware

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Manufacturing Industry: Cloud Spending and Adoption in 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report consolidates survey data on cloud spending and analyzes the current state of such spending across four sub-industries of the manufacturing industry, including livelihood, chemistry, metal & machinery, and information & electronic; provides spending forecasts for 2022 to help the stakeholders gain a better understanding of changes in cloud spending and adoption over the years.

Thanks to the rapid advances in information and communications technologies, companies in Taiwan have adopted a wide variety of hardware, software, and services to support daily business operations, planning to boost their IT (Information Technology) spending in 2022.

They continue to increase IT budgets to integrate existing systems and resources more effectively, thereby reducing operating costs and improving overall productivity. The publisher conducted surveys in late 2021 with an aim to present estimates of IT spending in five major industries in Taiwan, including manufacturing, construction, finance, retail, and healthcare.

The findings are based on data from the publisher's IT Spending Survey conducted in late 2021. Hundreds of IT companies in Taiwan were asked a series of questions about their IT spending patterns, habits, and plans.

List of Topics:

Total cloud spending of the Taiwanese manufacturing industry in 2022, including IT spending for private and public cloud services and includes stratification of industry samples by sub-industries, such as livelihood, chemistry, metal & machinery, and information &electronic

The adoption of public cloud services in the manufacturing industry across four sub-industries versus the adoption state of leading service providers, such as including Microsoft, Amazon, Google, etc.

The adoption of private cloud services in the manufacturing industry across four sub-industries versus leading service providers, such as VMware, Microsoft, IBM, etc.

Stratification of industry samples by sector and by employment size is also included

Key Topics Covered:

1. Cloud Spending in the Manufacturing Industry

1.1 General Analysis of Samples

1.2 Analysis of Samples by Sub-Industry



2. State of Cloud Adoption

2.1 Adoption Level

2.1.1 General Analysis of Samples

2.1.2 Analysis of Samples by Sub-Industry

2.2 The Adoption of Different Clouds in the Manufacturing Industry

2.2.1 General Analysis of Samples

2.2.2 Analysis of Samples by Sub-Industry

2.3 State of Public Cloud Adoption

2.3.1 General Analysis of Samples

2.3.2 Analysis of Samples by Sub-Industry

2.4 State of Private Cloud Adoption

2.4.1 General Analysis of Samples

2.4.2 Analysis of Samples by Sub-Industry



3. Publisher Perspective

3.1 Spending on Private Cloud Slightly Higher than Spending on Public Cloud

3.2 Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud Represent a Larger Share of the Cloud Pie

3.3 Azure/AWS/GCP and Hicloud Lead in Public Cloud Adoption



4. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Alibaba

Amazon

Chunghwa Telecom

FET

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Nutanix

OpenStack

Taiwan Mobile

VMware

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x2wwvg