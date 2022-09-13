Smart Pills Market Size Is Slated to Grow At A CAGR Of 10.0% During The Forecast Period (2022-2028) | Industry Share, Emerging Size, Demands, Growth Opportunity, Latest Developments, Product Situation, Key Raw Materials, and Key Suppliers

Pune, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global “Smart Pills Market” 2022-2028 report discovers comprehensive insights on key manufacturers with share information, market size and projection, key dynamics, growth factors, and new company profiles. The report provides detailed information about the market overview, prevalent trends, demand, and recent developments impacting the market growth in the coming years. Smart Pills Market opportunities analysis, strategic growth analysis, product launches, marketplace expanding, and technological innovations are also highlighted. The report uncovers Smart Pills market size, potential growth, trends and expansion strategies followed by top prominent players.

Smart pills are capsule-sized ingestible medical devices consisting of elements such as sensors, cameras, patches, and trackers that help in better diagnostics, patient monitoring, as well as targeted drug delivery.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Smart Pills market size is estimated to be worth US$ 393.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 697.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.0% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Esophagus accounting for % of the Smart Pills global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While by Application, Capsule Endoscopy was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

They are majorly available in the form of a vitamin capsule sized pill and possess small wearable sensor patch, an application on a mobile device, and a provider portal. Once swallowed, it gets activated in the gut; the sensors provide information about patient’s health parameters and the effectiveness of medication treatment leading to more informed healthcare decisions and optimized therapies.

Smart Pills Market Top Manufacturers Analysis : The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. Top Key Players covered in the report are:

Proteus Digital Health

CapsoVision

Medtronic

Olympus Corporations

IntroMedic

The report focuses on the Smart Pills market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Furthermore, the report provides detailed cost analysis, supply chain. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Consumer behavior analysis and market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) provides crucial information for knowing the Smart Pills market.

Based On Product Types, the Smart Pills market from 2017 to 2028 is primarily split into:

Esophagus

Small Intestine

Large Intestine

Stomach

Based On Applications, the Smart Pills market from 2017 to 2028 covers:

Capsule Endoscopy

Drug Delivery

Patient Monitoring

Geographically, the report includes research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2017 -2028) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

