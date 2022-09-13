The Global Visual Content Market is expected to grow by $ 1.4 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Visual Content Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796708/?utm_source=GNW

9% during the forecast period. Our report on the visual content market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing digital marketing, the growing popularity of online media and online retail channels, and an increase in the number of devices capable of supporting digital media and increasing Internet penetration.

The visual content market analysis includes the product and application segments and geographic landscape.



The visual content market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Stock images

• Stock video



By Application

• Editorial

• Commercial



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the demand for 360-degree images and videos as one of the prime reasons driving the visual content market growth during the next few years. Also, demand for regional and user-generated content and business strategies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the visual content market covers the following areas:

• Visual content market sizing

• Visual content market forecast

• Visual content market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading visual content market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Animaker Inc, Biteable, Buildscale Inc, Canva, Crello Ltd, Fotor, Getty Images Inc., Infogram, Kapwing, Lumen5, Pixlr, Powtoon Inc, Rendeforest, Shutterstock Inc., Stencil, Venngage Inc, Visually Inc., wec360 AB, and Wondershare Tech Group. Also, the visual content market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



