The Global MRAM Market is expected to grow by $ 1.43 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 37.39% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by low-power consumption, impulsion for miniaturization, and large-scale benefits of using IoT devices in healthcare applications.

The MRAM market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive and aerospace and defense

• Enterprise storage

• Consumer electronics

• robotics



By Type

• STT MRAM

• T MRAM



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the integration of MRAM in the smartphone market as one of the prime reasons driving the MRAM market growth during the next few years. Also, the growth of smart cities and the adoption of MRAM in data centers and cloud database will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading MRAM market vendors that include Avalanche Technology Inc., Canon Inc., Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions, CROCUS NANO ELECTRONICS LLC, Everspin Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., imec VZW, International Business Machines Corp., KLA Corp., MEMTECH, Numem Inc., NVE Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Inc., SPIN MEMORY INC., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Toshiba Corp. Also, the MRAM market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

