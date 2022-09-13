The Global Night Vision Scope Market is expected to grow by $ 275.12 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Night Vision Scope Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793421/?utm_source=GNW

68% during the forecast period. Our report on the night vision scope market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing global military spending, cost competitiveness of night vision scopes, and the growing number of wildlife photographers.

The night vision scope market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The night vision scope market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Military

• Civil



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the use of graphene for night vision devices as one of the prime reasons driving the night vision scope market growth during the next few years. Also, image intensification in night vision scope and the advent of colored night vision scopes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the night vision scope market covers the following areas:

• Night vision scope market sizing

• Night vision scope market forecast

• Night vision scope market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading night vision scope market vendors that include American Technologies Network Corp., Armasight Acquisition Corp., B and H Foto and Electronics Corp., Bering Optics, Burris Co., Carl Zeiss AG, Elbit Systems Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leica Camera AG, Newcon International Ltd, Night Owl Optics, Night Vision Devices Inc., Schmidt and Bender GmbH and Co. KG, Seiler Instrument and Manufacturing Co. Inc., Sightmark, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, Tonbo Imaging India Pvt Ltd., Trijicon Inc., and Yukon Advanced Optics Worldwide. Also, the night vision scope market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



