The Global Racket Sports Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 469.78 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.78% during the forecast period

78% during the forecast period. Our report on the racket sports equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in number of racket sports courts worldwide, celebrity endorsements and consumer engagement, and increase in number of tournaments.

The racket sports equipment market analysis includes the distribution channel and product segments and geographic landscape.



The racket sports equipment market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Tennis equipment

• Badminton equipment

• Squash equipment



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased use of nanomaterials as one of the prime reasons driving the racket sports equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of improved quality products with additional features and the advent of eco-friendly raw materials will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the racket sports equipment market covers the following areas:

• Racket sports equipment market sizing

• Racket sports equipment market forecast

• Racket sports equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading racket sports equipment market vendors that include ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Babolat VS SAS, Dunlop International Europe Ltd, Embracer Group AB, Felet International Holdings Sdn. Bhd., GAMMA Sports, Goode Sport, Harrow Sports, HEAD Sport GmbH, Karakal Worldwide Ltd, Li Ning Co. Ltd., Maus Freres SA, Pacific Entermark GmbH, PowerAngle LLC, Prokennex, Solinco Sports, Volkl Tennis, VICTOR RACKETS Ind. Corp., and Yonex Co. Ltd. Also, the racket sports equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

