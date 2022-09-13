The Global Water and Wastewater Management Market is expected to grow by $ 2.43 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water and Wastewater Management Market for the Mining Sector 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04661561/?utm_source=GNW

43 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period. Our report on the water and wastewater management market for the mining sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing adoption of sustainable practices in the mining industry, presence of stringent environmental regulations and policies, and scarce natural water source in the vicinity.

The water and wastewater management market for the mining sector analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The water and wastewater management market for the mining sector is segmented as below:

By Product

• Water treatment

• Wastewater treatment



By Geographic

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for mineral-based products as one of the prime reasons driving the water and wastewater management market growth for the mining sector during the next few years. Also, the emergence of deep-sea mining and the decline in ore grade will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the water and wastewater management market for the mining sector covers the following areas:

• Water and wastewater management market sizing

• Water and wastewater management market forecast

• Water and wastewater management market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading water and wastewater management market vendors for the mining sector that include Alfa Laval Corporate AB, AQUARION AG, Aquatech International LLC, BQE Water Inc., Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Condorchem Envitech SL, Danaher Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fluence Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., Genesis Water Technologies Inc., IDE Technologies, John Wood Group PLC, Lenntech BV, MIWATEK, Newterra Ltd, Saltworks Technologies Inc., Stantec Inc., SUEZ SA, and Veolia Environment SA. Also, the water and wastewater management market for the mining sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

