The Global Pest Control Services Market is expected to grow by $ 7.81 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period

16% during the forecast period. Our report on the pest control services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in demand for insurance-based pest control services, growing hospitality, pharmaceutical, and food processing industries, and the complexity of pest control procedures and safety protocols for chemicals used in pest control.

The pest control services market analysis includes the application and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The pest control services market is segmented as below:

By Application

• General pest control

• Termite control



By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the market consolidation through M&A as one of the prime reasons driving the pest control services market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in the deployment of digital pest control services and growth in emerging markets will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the pest control services market covers the following areas:

• Pest control services market sizing

• Pest control services market forecast

• Pest control services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pest control services market vendors that include Anticimex International AB, Aptive Environmental LLC, Arrow Exterminators Inc, Asante Co. Ltd., Dodson Pest Control Inc., Dynamic Sanito SEA Pte. Ltd, Ecolab Inc., Green Pest Solutions, Lifecycle Pest Control and Sanitization services, Lloyd Pest Control, Massey Services Inc., Pelsis Ltd., Rentokil Initial Plc, Rollins Inc., SANIX INC., SCOTTS PEST CONTROL, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., Seva Pest Management Service Pvt Ltd, TECHMO HYGIENE SAS, and University Termite and Pest Control Inc. Also, the pest control services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

