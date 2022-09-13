The Global Engineering Services Market is expected to grow by $ 973.36 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.32% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Engineering Services Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04457009/?utm_source=GNW

32% during the forecast period. Our report on the engineering services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by deploying engineering services reduces overhead cost, rising industrial automation, and delegation of ancillary tasks to focus on core competencies.

The engineering services market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The engineering services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Telecommunication

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the proliferation of advanced technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the engineering services market growth during the next few years. Also, volatile global macro-economic conditions and the growing adoption of artificial intelligence will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the engineering services market covers the following areas:

• Engineering services market sizing

• Engineering services market forecast

• Engineering services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading engineering services market vendors that include AECOM, AKKA Technologies SE, Babcock International Group Plc, Balfour Beatty Plc, Bechtel Corp., Brasfield and Gorrie LLC, Capgemini Service SAS, CIMIC Group Ltd, Cyient Ltd., Design Systems Inc., EMCOR Group Inc., Fluor Corp., Infosys Ltd., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Kiewit Corp, KKR BOSE DESIGN SERVICES Pvt Ltd, NV5 Global Inc, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., TRIPLAN India Pvt. Ltd., and Virtuoso Projects and Engineers Pvt Ltd. Also, the engineering services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04457009/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________