The Global Modular Instruments Market is expected to grow by $ 708.36 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period

Our reports on modular instruments market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in the communication sector in APAC and the rise in exports of electronics from East Asian countries.

The modular instruments market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The modular instruments market is segmented as below:

By Product

• PXI platform

• VXI platform

• AXIe platform



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies expanding aerospace and defense sector in developed economies as one of the prime reasons driving the modular instruments market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading modular instruments market vendors that include Astronics Corp., Chroma ATE Inc., Elma Electronic AG, Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Tektronix Inc., Teledyne LeCroy, Teradyne Inc., and Viavi Solutions Inc.

