Global Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Research Report 2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann La-Roche, Danaher, Sysmex, & Illumina

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market (2022-2027) by Product, Technology, Application, End-user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market is estimated to be USD 3.68 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.28 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.62%.



There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals. As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market.

The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann La-Roche, Danaher (Cepheid), Sysmex (Sysmex Europe), Illumina, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories.

Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification.

The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.2.3 Models

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Cancer

4.1.2 Rise in Demand for Point-of-care Treatment

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Upfront Costs

4.2.2 Lack of Clear and Uniform Regulatory Framework

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Testing

4.3.2 Rising Number of R&D Activities

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Instrument

6.3 Reagents

6.4 Other Product Types



7 Global Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

7.3 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

7.4 DNA Sequencing and Next-Generation Sequencing

7.5 In-situ Hybridization

7.6 Mass Spectrometry

7.7 Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA)

7.8 Chips and Microarrays

7.9 Other Technology Types



8 Global Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Lung Cancer

8.3 Colorectal Cancer

8.4 Breast Cancer

8.5 Prostate Cancer

8.6 Liver Cancer

8.7 Cervical Cancer

8.8 Blood Cancer

8.9 Other Cancers



9 Global Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market, By End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.3 Clinics

9.4 Others



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann La-Roche

Danaher (Cepheid)

Sysmex (Sysmex Europe)

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

bioMerieux

Veracyte Inc Agilient Technologies (Dako)

TBG Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

QIAGEN

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cq7g5t

Attachment