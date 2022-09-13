The Global Fresh Food Market is expected to grow by 420.04 mn tons during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.04% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fresh Food Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04339866/?utm_source=GNW

04% during the forecast period. Our report on the fresh food market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of healthy food habits, accessible and improving distribution channels, and increased consumption of fruits and vegetables.

The fresh food market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The fresh food market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Fruits and vegetables

• Meat and poultry

• Eggs

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand in online retail as one of the prime reasons driving the fresh food market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of new infrastructure and the growing importance of organic food will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fresh food market covers the following areas:

• Fresh food market sizing

• Fresh food market forecast

• Fresh food market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fresh food market vendors that include BRF SA, Cal Maine Foods Inc., Cargill Inc., D Arrigo New York, Danish Crown AS, Del Monte Food Inc., Dole Food Co. Inc., Driscolls Inc., Greenyard NV, Grimmway Enterprises Inc., JBS SA, NatureSweet Ltd., NH Foods Ltd., Perdue Farms Inc., Reynolds Catering Supplies Ltd., Rose Acre Farms, Sunkist Growers Inc., Sysco Corp., and Tyson Foods Inc. Also, the fresh food market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04339866/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________