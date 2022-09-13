The Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market is expected to grow by $ 170.66 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04213382/?utm_source=GNW

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the cosmetic preservatives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for multifunctional cosmetic products, increasing number of product launches, and increasing use of cosmeceuticals.

The cosmetic preservatives market analysis includes the product and application segments and geographic landscape.



The cosmetic preservatives market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Synthetic preservatives

• Natural preservatives



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



By Application

• Skin care

• Hair care



This study identifies the adoption of advanced technologies in manufacturing processes as one of the prime reasons driving the cosmetic preservatives market growth during the next few years. Also, the shift from synthetic-based cosmetic products to natural and organic products and a rise in population in the age group of 30-50 years will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cosmetic preservatives market vendors that include AE Chemie, Inc., Akema Srl, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, Chemipol SA, Clariant International Ltd., Dadia Chemical Industries, ISCA UK Ltd., Kumar Organic Products Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., QUIMIDROGA, SA, SACHEM, INC., Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Schulke and Mayr GmbH, Sharon Laboratories Ltd., Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., Symrise AG, The Dow Chemical Co., and Thor Group Ltd. Also, the cosmetic preservatives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

