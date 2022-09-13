The Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 2.45 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.21% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04090368/?utm_source=GNW

21% during the forecast period. Our report on the sports fishing equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by recreational fishing gaining traction, an increasing number of campaigns encouraging sports fishing, and rising demand for customized sports fishing equipment.

The sports fishing equipment market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The sports fishing equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Fishing rod

• Fishing reel

• Fishing lure

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the product portfolio expansion in the global sports fishing equipment market as one of the prime reasons driving the sports fishing equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing marketing initiatives and innovations in sports fishing equipment market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on sports fishing equipment market covers the following areas:

• Sports fishing equipment market sizing

• Sports fishing equipment market forecast

• Sports fishing equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sports fishing equipment market vendors that include AFTCO Mfg. Co. Inc., Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co., Eppinger Manufacturing, Gamakatsu USA Inc., Globeride Inc., Grandt Industries Inc., Jim Teeny Inc., Koppers Fishing and Tackle Corp., O. Mustad and Son A.S., OKUMA FISHING TACKLE Co. Ltd., PRADCO Outdoor Brands Inc., Pure Fishing Inc., Rapala VMC Corp., Rome Specialty Co. Inc., Sea Master Enterprise Co. Ltd., SHIMANO INC., St. Croix of Park Falls Ltd., Taylor Fly Fishing, Tica Fishing Tackle, and Zebco Holdings Inc. Also, the sports fishing equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



