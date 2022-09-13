Insights on the Selective Laser Sintering Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Application and Region

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Selective Laser Sintering Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global selective laser sintering market reached a value of US$ 2.01 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6.67 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.13% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Selective laser sintering (SLS) refers to three-dimensional (3D), powder-based additive manufacturing (AM) technology that employs a high-powered laser to melt or fuse small particles of polymer and nylon powders into a solid structure. It aids in providing high mechanical load capacity, collecting detailed coordinates of the model from computer-aided design (CAD) software, and avoiding complex design failures during production processes, thus reducing operational costs.

On account of these properties, SLS is extensively used by manufacturers and engineers in the commercial sector for prototyping functional components and producing small polymers. Currently, SLS is commercially available in varying material forms and laser types, such as solid and gas.



Selective Laser Sintering Market Trends:

The global SLS market is driven by the increasing need for effective printing solutions across various industrial verticals for manufacturing and designing heavy equipment parts at reduced costs and duration. For instance, in the aerospace industry, SLS is extensively deployed for melting metal and non-metallic powders for prototyping, shaping parts, manufacturing functional parts, and constructing building systems.

Additionally, with the rapid expansion in the electronics sector, there has been a rising demand for consumer electronics. This, in turn, has facilitated the uptake of SLS to design global positioning systems (GPS) and dishwasher exterior bodies, which is contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, the introduction of direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) that uses a computer-operated, high-power laser beam to melt and fuse together layers of metallic powder are propelling the market growth. This industrial printing process assists in accelerating production and building fully functional, rapid metal prototypes, while reducing tooling and operational costs.

Other factors, such as strategic collaborations amongst key players and continuous investments in the research and development (R&D) activities to manufacture advanced SLS production tools, such as molds and jigs, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3D Systems Inc., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Farsoon Americas Corp, Fathom Manufacturing, Formlabs Inc., Nexa3d Inc., Prodways Group, Renishaw plc, Ricoh Company Ltd., Sharebot S.r.l., Sinterit sp. z o.o and Sintratec AG.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global selective laser sintering market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global selective laser sintering market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global selective laser sintering market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Selective Laser Sintering Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Metal

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Plastic

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Automotive

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Aerospace

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Defense

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

