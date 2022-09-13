Global parenteral nutrition market size to record a CAGR of 4.1% through 2028

Pune, India, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global parenteral nutrition market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 4.1% through the review period and subsequently amass a valuation of USD 7,302 million by the end of 2028.





In addition, the document segments the overall marketplace on the basis of type, consumer, end-user, and regional terrain to understand the revenue potential.

The competitive hierarchy is briefly touched upon in the report by highlighting the product pipeline, financial standing, R&D activities, and latest strategic advances in the form of mergers, acquisitions, and partnership deals of notable companies for the benefit of new and existing industry participants.

Factors such as rapid development of technically sound parenteral nutrition products with barcode aid, the advantage of shorter hospital stays, and lower risk of infection are propelling the market growth during the forecast period.

For those unaware, parenteral nutrition refers to a process of passing nutritional products to a person intravenously, forgoing the traditional method of eating and digestion. The process reportedly fulfills the need of providing liquid nutrition such as electrolytes, carbohydrates, vitamins, and other essential minerals to supplement feeding sometimes through a tube placed inside the stomach or small bowel.

Growing prevalence of chronic illnesses such as malnutrition and cancer, soaring geriatric population, increased awareness regarding the various benefits of parenteral nutrition, and evolving reimbursement patterns are likely to improve the chances of revenue generation for the market in the coming years.

On the flip side, lack of awareness pertaining to parenteral nutrition in emerging economies is a major challenge that stakeholders may have to overcome during the analysis period to maintain their stance in the market space.

Segmental outlook: -

Speaking of consumer type, worldwide parenteral nutrition market industry space is bifurcated into children & newborns, and adults. The children & newborns segment is expected to boost product demand over the forecast timeframe, as parenteral nutrition can prove to be beneficial for children or infants suffering from critical illnesses. In addition, premature babies are usually found to be at high risk due to undeveloped immunity and issues associated with being underweight, hence signifying the need for the method.

In terms of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, homecare, and long-term conditions care.

With respect to type, the business sphere is split into single dose amino acid solution, vitamins & minerals, carbohydrates, trace elements, and parenteral lipid emulsion. The single dose amino acid solution segment is anticipated to generate revenues in the coming years, owing to fewer side-effective, better patient outcomes, and adoption of regulatory approved solutions.

Regional expanse summary: -

North America market is estimated to account for modest growth during the assessment period, owing to significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure in the region, favorable reimbursement policies, substantial expenditure on research & development, and growing pervasiveness of chronic diseases.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific industry is poised to expand at a decent CAGR over the study period, attributable to growing demand for cost-effective treatment options, and prevalence of chronic diseases in the region due to a sedentary lifestyle.

Competitive framework: -

Fresenius Kabi AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Inc., Grifols S.A., Allergan plc, Baxter International Inc., ICU Medical Inc., and Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. are the key players influencing worldwide parenteral nutrition market trends.

