Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports Sale of Drilling Rig and Provides Canadian Oil and Gas Update

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: BRN) today reported the sale of drilling rig by its wholly-owned Water Resources International, Inc. subsidiary for net consideration of approximately $550,000.



Mr. Alexander C. Kinzler, Chief Executive Officer of Barnwell, commented, “We are pleased to report the sale of a drilling rig which will result in a gain to be recognized in our fiscal 4th quarter ending September 30, 2022. We previously sold another drilling rig in October 2021 for approximately $670,000 and the Company is taking these actions to reduce our contract drilling operating costs. We still own 5 rigs for drilling and pump installation.

“In the North Twining Unit (“NTU”) in which Barnwell holds a 29% interest, there are now five horizontal wells on production with a sixth to come online at the end of September. Barnwell’s share of the current pre-royalty, combined production is 350 barrels of oil, 60 barrels of natural gas liquids and 2,000 thousand cubic feet (“MCF”) of natural gas per day. These rates include early phase production which is expected to decline significantly in the coming months. The NTU drilling program has greatly exceeded expectations.

“Barnwell’s 100% working interest well that was brought onstream in March 2022 has been cleaning up more slowly than expected but is continuing to improve with current pre-royalty production at 55 barrels of oil, 6 barrels of natural gas liquids and 200 thousand cubic feet (“MCF”) of natural gas per day. Installation of a wellhead compressor has been delayed due to supplier issues, but is still expected to increase production further once it is installed in October.”

