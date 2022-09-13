The Blinds and Shades Market is expected to grow by $ 478.22 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.57% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blinds and Shades Market in US 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04016575/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the blinds and shades market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current country market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing construction industry in the US, increasing customer spending on home interior designing and household furnishing, and rising demand for premium window covering products.

The blinds and shades market in US analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments.



The blinds and shades market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Blinds

• Shades



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



This study identifies the greater impact of organized retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the blinds and shades market growth in US during the next few years. Also, rising demand for eco-friendly products and rising demand for motorized and solar blinds and shades will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on blinds and shades market in US covers the following areas:

• Blinds and shades market sizing

• Blinds and shades market forecast

• Blinds and shades market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blinds and shades market vendors in US that include Accent Design LLC, Alta Window Fashions, American Drapery Systems Inc., Blinds To Go Inc., Budget Blinds LLC, Crown Shade Co., Hunter Douglas NV, Innovative Openings Inc., Lafayette Venetian Blind Inc., Legacy Blinds Manufacturing, Legrand North America LLC, Lotus and Windoware Inc., Mechoshade Systems LLC, Norman Window Fashions, Select Blinds, Skandia Window Fashions Inc., Springs Window Fashions LLC, The Shade Store LLC, TOSO Co. Ltd., and Window World Inc.. Also, the blinds and shades market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04016575/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________