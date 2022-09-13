With 13.8% CAGR, Smart Helmet Market Size worth USD 1,134.9 Million in 2027

Pune, India, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Smart Helmet Market Size is projected to reach USD 1,134.9 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. Heightened need for mass screening of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a growth spurt in this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Smart Helmet Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Full-face, Open-face, Half-head), By Technology (Integrated Communication System, Integrated Video Camera, Contactless Temperature Measurement, Bluetooth Connectivity, Signal Indicator and Brake Function, and Others), By End-user (Consumer, Industrial, Healthcare, and Construction), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

Smart helmets are essentially functioning as portable thermal scanners that allow officials to screen multiple citizens in a few minutes. In July 2020, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation deployed hundreds of these helmets to augment screening and speed up the identification of potential cases in the city, especially in the slum areas. In Italy too, Rome’s Aeroporti di Roma-Fiumicino has been extensively utilizing these wearable thermal devices that are embedded with Augmented Reality (AR) capabilities and thermal scanning to screen visitors to the country and prevent sick people from boarding planes. Thus, the coronavirus pandemic has provided an opportunity for the market to expand its scope and for players to broaden their sales horizons.





Industry Developments:

June 2020 : Sena Technologies launched the “Outrush”, its maiden modular smart helmet, adding to the company’s already popular line of these helmets. The next-gen helmet will be embedded with a Bluetooth system, smartphone connectivity, adjustable sun visor, and can be used straight out of the box.

: Sena Technologies launched the “Outrush”, its maiden modular smart helmet, adding to the company’s already popular line of these helmets. The next-gen helmet will be embedded with a Bluetooth system, smartphone connectivity, adjustable sun visor, and can be used straight out of the box. January 2020: LIVALL debuted with its award-winning smart helmet, BH51M Neo, in the US at the 2020 International CES at Las Vegas. Featuring smartphone connectivity, the helmet is designed to meet the specific needs of e-motorcycle, e-scooter, and e-bike riders.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2027 Forecast Period 2022 to 2027 CAGR 13.8% 2027 Value Projection USD 1,134.9 Million Base Year 2019 Smart Helmet Market Size in 2019 USD 401.4 Million Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Type ; Technology; End-User Smart Helmet Market Growth Drivers Stringent Government Rules and Safety Regulations to Drive Growth Increased Utilization of Bicycles and Motorcycles to Stoke Adoption





The COVID-19 outbreak has spawned widespread economic distress and uncertainty, with many industries, markets, and businesses undergoing tremendous stress. However, together, the global community can tide over these challenging times and at Fortune Business Insights™, we aim to provide precise market intelligence through extensive and intensive research into the impact of this pandemic on various businesses.

Through continuous efforts, we are striving to help your business sustain and grow during the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Market Driver

Rising Number of Road Traffic Tragedies to Propel the Market

Rapid urbanization and poor traffic management are two of the most pronounced factors contributing to the growing number of road fatalities worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), road traffic accidents kill around 1.35 million people and cause temporary or permanent injuries in 20-50 million people every year. Moreover, majority of the road deaths reported globally are among motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians, the WHO highlights in its report. Smart helmets offer higher safety quotient for two-wheeler riders as these devices are incorporated with advanced tools that make cyclists and motorcyclists more conspicuous on the road as well as enhance their awareness levels of the surrounding traffic. For instance, Livall’s Bling BH60 helmets have LED strips preinstalled in them, which can be controlled from the handlebars of cycles, making riders more visible on the road.

Regional Insights

Greater Head Safety Awareness in North America to Fuel the Regional Market

In 2019, the market size of North America stood at USD 140.6 million owing to more widespread awareness in the region about the importance of wearing helmets while riding two-wheeled vehicles. The region is expected to continue its dominance of the smart helmet market share during the forecast period as manufacturers in the region are constantly developing and launching advanced head safety devices, which are being eagerly adopted by outdoor enthusiasts and motorcyclists.

The market in Asia Pacific is set to experience prolific growth as exponential growth in urban areas and rising affordability of two-wheelers, especially in India and China, is surging the sales of these helmets in the region. In Europe, the regional smart helmet market growth is anticipated to surge in the coming years as the demand for smart wearable devices steadily climbs.





Competitive Landscape

Introduction of Connected Head Protection Gear to Spur Competition

Key players in this market are increasingly focusing on introducing smart helmets integrated with connected technologies such as Bluetooth. The companies are driven by the motivation to provide a comprehensive and fulfilling on-road experience to riders.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

360fly, Inc. (Canonsburg, United States)

LUMOS HELMET (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

JARVISH INC. (Taipei, Taiwan)

LIVALL (Shenzhen, China)

DAQRI (California, United States)

Nexsys. Co., Ltd. (Gyeonggi-do, Korea)

TORC HELMETS (California, United States)

BELL SPORTS INC. (Illinois , United States)

Forcite Helmet Systems (Sydney, Australia)

Sena Technologies, Inc. (California, United States)





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Global Smart Helmet Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2027 By Type (Value) Full-face Open-face Half-head By Application (Value) Cycling Motorcycling By Technology (Value) Integrated Communication System Integrated Video Camera Contactless Temperature Measurement Bluetooth Connectivity Signal Indicator and Brake Function Others (Smart Navigation, Music System) By End-user (Value) Consumer Industrial Healthcare Construction By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



