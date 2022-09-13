With 19.1% CAGR, Connected Agriculture Market Size Worth USD 7.22 billion in 2026

Pune, India, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global connected agriculture market size is projected to reach USD 7.22 billion by the end of 2026. the market was worth USD 1.84 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.The demand for smart water management will aid the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights,

Industry Developments:

December 2018: Tech-giant IBM announced a collaboration with agro-based ‘Hello Tractor’. Through this collaboration, IBM plans to introduce an advanced agricultural analytics as well as decision-making platform.

October 2018: Microsoft announced that it plans to implement a new set of scalable aerial measurements and data solutions concept, aimed at agriculture. The company plans to collaborate with Slant Range Inc. and will look to maximize its utilities for the same.



Report Scope & Segmentation

The increasing demand for inventory and labor management in agricultural activities will create a wide adoption of connected agriculture across the world. Recent technological advancements in these systems have yielded products of high caliber. A few of the latest connected agriculture systems cater to the environmental-preservation needs. The increasing awareness regarding water consumption and shortages and contributions from government as well as private organizations will have a direct impact on the market in the coming years. Use of automated concepts such as artificial intelligence and machine learning have allowed improved efficacies. The rising demand for maximum product efficacies with minimum energy consumption will emerge in favor of the companies operating in this market.

Major Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Smart Water Management:

With regard to the ongoing issues surrounding global warming and excessive use of energy resources across the world, water saving is the focus of attention among major businesses and activists around the world. Water shortages across the world have brought about the need for sustainable devices and products favoring less consumption and maximum output. The use of connected agriculture caters to the aforementioned factors.

Increasing Penetration of Smartphone and Internet:

As connected agriculture includes the use of smartphone and applications, the increasing usage of internet creates a huge platform for market growth. In a bid to establishing a stronghold in the market, several companies are promoting the use of connected agriculture equipment by developing mobile phone applications. This will not only help the company generate substantial market revenue, but will encourage the use of connected agriculture devices across the world.





Regional Analysis:

High Investment in Product R&D to Aid Growth of the Market in North America

The market in North America is projected to account for a comparatively higher share over other regions. The emphasis on development of advanced farming technologies by major companies has been key to the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, the growing investment in the development of these products, and encouragement by government as well as private organization will aid the growth of the market in this region. “Driven by increasing use of AI and predictive analysis, connected agriculture is gaining rapid popularity across the United States,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. As of 2018, the regional market was valued upward of USD 626.7 million.



Report Overview:

The report provides a thorough analysis of the global connected agriculture market across five major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. It analyzes the ongoing trends in each of these regions and highlights the products that have witnessed the highest demand. Besides this, it highlights the factors that have had the highest impact on the market in recent years. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions have been made with respect to leading companies and the strategies adopted by these companies. Moreover, the report includes market figures for a forecasted period of 2019-2026.

List of the key Companies Profiled in the Connected Agriculture Market Research Report are:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

Cisco Systems Inc.

Iteris Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Ag Leader Technology

Decisive Farming

GAMAYA

SWIIM System, Ltd.

Orange Business Services

LINK LABS.



Major Table of Content

Global Connected Agriculture Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Component (Value) Solutions Services By Application (Value) Pre-Production Management In-Production Management Post-Production Management By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

North America Connected Agriculture Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Component (Value) Solutions Services By Application (Value) Pre-Production Management In-Production Management Post-Production Management By Country (Value) United States Canada

Europe Connected Agriculture Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Component (Value) Solutions Services By Application (Value) Pre-Production Management In-Production Management Post-Production Management By Country (Value) Russia France Spain Germany Italy United Kingdom Rest of Europe



TOC Continued…!





FAQ:

How big is the Connected Agriculture Market?

The market value at USD 1.84 billion, and it is anticipated to reach USD 7.22 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Connected Agriculture Market?

North America is estimated to hold the highest market share in the connected agriculture market. The region is expected to witness a noteworthy growth owing to the increasing demand for connected agricultural solutions, and the presence of agricultural technology-based start-ups.





