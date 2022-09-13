Global Automotive Dealer Management System Market Report to 2027 - by Service Type, End-use, Application and Region

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Dealer Management System Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Service Type, By End Use, By Application, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive dealer management system market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027.

The market growth can be attributed to the rising demand for software and services and rising number of dealerships, franchises, and automotive retailers. Rapid urbanization, increasing population, and rising personal disposable incomes are also boosting the sales of automotives, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the global automotive dealer management system in the coming years.



An automotive dealer management system is software used to channel customer data, vehicle pricing, parts details, administration, warranty claims, and so on. These software systems function as a hybrid of CRM and ERP software. The automotive dealer management system can also be used to maintain after-sales customer service, keep sales and related service records, maintain vehicle inventory and sales, and assist in customer grievances.



High demands for the personal as well as commercial vehicles from the consumers, owing to rising personal disposable income and rapid urbanization are propelling the sales of automobiles, which in turn, is expected to propel the automotive dealer management system market growth. To overcome the scattered data of multiple sales, and similar concerns during the dealerships of the vehicles, software like automotive dealer management system adds to the convenience of the sales and maintaining better customer relationships.

Due to the rising requirement to manage the vehicle dealing effectively and efficiently, the software is gaining popularity and thus driving the growth of the global automotive dealer management system market in the upcoming five years. On a global scale, more than 67 million units of vehicles were sold in the year 2021, although global industries were drastically suffering from the struct regulations of the pandemic due to COVID-19.



Technological advancement is the base of the evolvement of the dealer management systems. With better CRM & ERP approaches, the dealers are able to monitor their regular sales, part replacement, warranty claims, customer feedbacks, and grievances, business intelligence, enhance their sales, compare the product values in the market, etc. Moreover, increasing investment in the technological advancement of management system coupled with rapid adoption to the cloud based technology for swift transition from paperwork to the cloud based data storage & access further are adding to the growth of the global automotive dealer management system market.



Artificial intelligence also plays a vital role in improving the services of the automotive dealer management systems. Real-time visibility, simplified business operations, and engaging customer communication, along with the targeted sales reporting improved commissions and insurance calculations, campaign management like services are feasible due to incorporation of the artificial intelligence with the dealer management systems (DMS), thus substantiating the growth of the global automotive dealer management systems market in the next five years.



The global automotive dealer management system market segmentation is based on service type, end use, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on service type, the market is divided into cloud based and on-site services. The cloud based segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global automotive dealer market, owing to its cost-effectiveness and growing dependency on online services.



Major players operating in the global automotive dealer management system market are CDK Global LLC, The Reynolds and Reynolds Company, DealerTrack Holdings Inc., Dominion Enterprises, incadea GmbH, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Autofusion, Inc., BiT Dealership Software, Inc., Blue Skies Business Solutions Inc., among others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global automotive dealer management system from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global automotive dealer management system market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the global automotive dealer management system market based on service type, end use, application, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the global automotive dealer management system market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global automotive dealer management system market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global automotive dealer management system market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global automotive dealer management system market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global automotive dealer management system market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of manufacturers across the country. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.



The publisher calculated the market size of the Global automotive dealer management system market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Target Audience:

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums, and alliances

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive Dealer Management System Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.2. Brand Satisfaction Level

5.3. Aided and Unaided Brand Recall



6. Global Automotive Dealer Management System Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Service Type (Cloud Based, On Site)

6.2.2. By End Use (Public, Private)

6.2.3. By Application (Inventory Management, Dealer Tracking, Customer Relationship Management, Others)

6.2.4. By Region (North America; Europe & CIS; Asia Pacific; South America and Middle East & Africa)

6.2.5. By Company (2021)

6.3. Product Market Map (By Service Type, By Region)



7. North America Automotive Dealer Management System Market Outlook



8. Asia Pacific Automotive Dealer Management System Market Outlook

9. Europe & CIS Automotive Dealer Management System Market Outlook



10. South America Automotive Dealer Management System Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Automotive Dealer Management System Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends and Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Company Profiles (Partial List of Leading Companies)

14.1.1. CDK Global LLC

14.1.2. The Reynolds and Reynolds Company

14.1.3. DealerTrack Holdings Inc.

14.1.4. Dominion Enterprises

14.1.5. incadea GmbH

14.1.6. International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation.

14.1.7. Autofusion, Inc.

14.1.8. BiT Dealership Software, Inc.

14.1.9. Blue Skies Business Solutions Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations



