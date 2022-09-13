Insights on the Dye Sensitized Solar Cell Global Market to 2027 - Featuring G Solar, Fujikura and Solaronix Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dye Sensitized Solar Cell Market, By Application (Portable Charging, Building-Integrated Photovoltaics, Building-Applied Photovoltaics, Embedded Electronics, Military, Automotive, and Others) By Material, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dye sensitized solar cell market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

Advantages of using dye sensitized solar cells such as their ease of fabrication, environment-friendly material, lightweight, flexibility, and ability to operate in diffused light are driving the demand for the global dye sensitized solar cell market. Also, the favorable government policies promoting the adoption of renewable energy sources and abundant availability of solar energy are expected to bolster the market demand in the coming years.



The global dye sensitized solar cell market is segmented into application, material, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on application, the market is fragmented into portable charging, building-integrated photovoltaics [BIPVs], building-applied photovoltaics [BAPVs], embedded electronics, military, automotive, and others.

The portable charging segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Due to their ability to supply the ideal wattage in such applications, dye sensitizied solar cells are expected to see an increase in demand for portable charging applications in the coming years.



The key players operating in the global dye sensitizied market are 3G Solar Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., Solaronix SA, Dyenamo AB, Dyesol Limited, Peccell Technologies, Inc., Nissha Co., Ltd., Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp., Konica Minolta Inc., Greatcell Solar Ltd., among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze historical growth in market size of global dye sensitized solar cell market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global dye sensitized solar cell market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global dye sensitized solar cell market based on application, material, regional distribution, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global dye sensitized solar cell market

To identify drivers and challenges for global dye sensitized solar cell market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global dye sensitized solar cell market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global dye sensitized solar cell market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global dye sensitized solar cell market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Dye Sensitized Solar Cell Market



5. Voice of Customers



6. Global Dye Sensitized Solar Cell Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Application (Portable Charging, Building-Integrated Photovoltaics, Building-Applied Photovoltaics, Embedded Electronics, Military, Automotive, and Others)

6.2.2. By Material (Titanium Oxide, Zinc Oxide, Tin Oxide, and Indium Oxide)

6.2.3. By Region

6.2.4. By Company

6.3. Product Market Map



7. North America Dye Sensitized Solar Cell Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Dye Sensitized Solar Cell Market Outlook



9. Europe Dye Sensitized Solar Cell Market Outlook



10. South America Dye Sensitized Solar Cell Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Dye Sensitized Solar Cell Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. 3G Solar Ltd.

14.2.2. Fujikura Ltd.

14.2.3. Solaronix SA

14.2.4. Dyenamo AB

14.2.5. Dyesol Limited

14.2.6. Peccell Technologies, Inc.

14.2.7. Nissha Co., Ltd.

14.2.8. Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp.

14.2.9. Konica Minolta Inc.

14.2.10. Greatcell Solar Ltd.



15. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/je6r3e